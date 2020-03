March 5 (Reuters) - Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd :

* FY COMBINED TOTAL SALES $27,665 MILLION VERSUS $21,957 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF US¢14.50 PER SHARE

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $321 MILLION VERSUS $358 MILLION

* UNDERGOING TRANSFORMATION ACROSS ALL AREAS OF ITS BUSINESS

* GROUP'S RESULTS ARE BEING MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY ONGOING COVID-19 OUTBREAK