March 21 (Reuters) - Daisho Microline Holdings Ltd :

* NOTED INCREASE IN PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF COMPANY

* SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER​ ON MARCH 21 DISPOSED ITS ENTIRE STAKE OF COMPANY

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS THAT CAUSED INCREASE IN PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES