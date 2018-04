April 11 (Reuters) - Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp

* Says it receives notice from Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd., confirming subscription of 15,000 new units

* Says Nomura Securities will pay 3.49 billion yen in total to the co

* Subscription date on April 12 and payment date on April 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eAqPRT

