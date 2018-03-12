BRIEF-Daiwa House Reit Investment says price of new units

March 12 (Reuters) - Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 222,000 new units via public offering, with issue price of 239,806 yen per unit (53.24 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 232,465 yen per unit (51.61 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with paid-in price of 232,465 yen per unit (up to 3.49 billion yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Feb. 28

