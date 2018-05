May 3 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group PLC:

* TRADING PERFORMANCE IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2018 HAS BEEN A LITTLE AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* REVPAR GROWTH IN DUBLIN PROPERTIES HAS BEEN MARGINALLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2018

* OUTLOOK FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR IS POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: