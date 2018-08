Aug 23 (Reuters) - DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG:

* RECEIVES ORDER FROM SWISS COMPANY NAGRA FOR DEEP DRILLING

* PROJECT VOLUME CAN AMOUNT TO UP TO CHF 50 MILLION OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS

* DRILLING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)