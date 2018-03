March 27 (Reuters) - Dale Capital Group Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO REVISED SHARE SALE AGREEMENT WITH NEW ACQUIRERS WITH REGARDS TO REPORTED DIVESTURE OF CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SOUTH AFRICAN MINING CO

* IT IS LIKELY THAT THE FINAL DIVESTURE PRICE WILL BE LOWER THAN WHAT WAS PREVIOUSLY AGREED Source: bit.ly/2GrXa4f Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)