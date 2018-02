Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dale Capital Group Ltd:

* TO ISSUE 5.3 MILLION SHARES AT MUR 1.90 PER SHARE, AS CONSIDERATION FOR REMAINING 30% SHAREHOLDING IN LINKED TO AFRICA MANAGEMENT SERVICES

* PLACED 30.4 MILLION SHARES WITH TARGETED INVESTORS AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF MUR 1.90 PER SHARE FOLLOWING A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES

* PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO SETTLE LOANS FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS