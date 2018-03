March 22 (Reuters) - DALET SA:

* NEW CONTRACT IN NORTH AMERICA‍​

* 1ST ORDER AT $1.2 MILLION WAS INCLUDED IN FY REVENUE, MORE ORDERS AT OR ABOVE $1.2 MILLION TO COME DURING 3 NEXT YRS

* TO PROVIDE SOLUTION FOR PRODUCTION OF CONTENT AND MANAGEMENT OF MEDIA ASSETS