April 9 (Reuters) - Dalian Dafu Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY METAL MATERIAL FIRM, SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FIRM FOR 526.1 MILLION YUAN ($83.34 million), 278.3 MILLION YUAN RESPECTIVELY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2IFvtSV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)