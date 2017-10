Sept 20 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to acquire up to 20 percent stake in internet firm Beijing Icoou Technology

* Says general manager plans to increase shareholding in the company for up to 200 million yuan ($30.43 million) within next 12 months

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 21

