BRIEF-Dalipal Holdings Updates On Temporary Suspension Of Operation Of Production Facilities

March 4 (Reuters) - Dalipal Holdings Ltd:

* REACHING OF FULL CAPACITY OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES MAY BE AFFECTED BY DEVELOPMENT OF EPIDEMIC

* UPDATES ON TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES OF GROUP

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S OPERATION FACILITIES MAY BE INTERRUPTED BY ANY DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS TO GROUP

* BOARD CONSIDERS SUCH INTERRUPTION TO OPERATION TO BE TEMPORARY

