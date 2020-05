BRIEF-Dallah Healthcare Agrees To Buy Stake Equal To 58.64% In Care Shield Holding

May 17 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES EQUAL TO 58.64% IN CARE SHIELD HOLDING

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT WITH KINGDOM INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

* HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A TOTAL OF 6,820,370 (REPRESENTING 54.56% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CSHC) SHARES IN CSHC FROM KIDC

* TOTAL DEAL VALUE OF SAR 300 MILLION

* DEAL VALUE INCLUDES CONSIDERATION FOR 3,740,000 OF DHC’S TREASURY SHARES, REPRESENTING 4.99% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF DHC

* DEAL VALUE INCLUDES CASH CONSIDERATION AMOUNT EQUAL TO SAR 114 MILLION