Feb 27 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* BOARD PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE TO 900 MILLION RIYALS FROM 750 MILLION RIYALS

* OBJECTIVE OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS TO ADJUST SHARE CAPITAL TO ITS ASSETS LEVEL

* OBJECTIVE OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS TO SUPPORT ITS INVESTMENTS AND ITS FUTURE EXPANSIONS

* TO ISSUE ONE BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 5 SHARES HELD