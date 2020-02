Feb 27 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 146.9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 141.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 1.25 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.18 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN WORK VOLUME WITH MINISTRY OF HEALTH

* FY SAW INCREASE IN PATIENTS NUMBERS AND REVENUES FROM DALLAH-NAMAR HOSPITAL

* FY SAW INCREASE IN COMPANY'S PROFIT FROM INVESTMENT CHANNELS