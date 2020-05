May 19 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY SJSC:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 19.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 35.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 314.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 321.1 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW RECESSION IN NUMBER OF PATIENTS DUE TO MOH INSTRUCTIONS ABOUT PROACTIVE APPLICATION OF INFECTION CONTROL

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE IN PRE-OPERATING EXPENSES OF DR. MOAHEMD ALFAQEEH HOSPITAL