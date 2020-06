June 30 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* SIGNS FINAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF MAKKAH MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY”)

* TOTAL CASH VALUE OF SAR 161.1 MILLION AND 86.1% OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY

* AFTER FINALIZING TRANSACTION, DHC WILL BE OWNING 86.1% OF COMPANY’S SHARES

* RANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH DHC'S INTERNAL RESOURCES IN ADDITION TO LOCAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS