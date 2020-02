Feb 23 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* SIGNS NON-BINDING MOU WITH MAKKAH MEDICAL CENTER CO

* MOU TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN MAKKAH MEDICAL CENTER CO FOR CASH

* FINAL VALUE OF TRANSACTION WILL BE DETERMINED BASED ON RESULTS OF DUE DILIGENCE REVIEWS AS AGREED UPON BY TWO PARTIES

* MOU SHALL BE EFFECTIVE FROM SIGNING DATE AND SHALL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL JUNE 30