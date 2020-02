BRIEF-Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Too soon to say if Fed will cut rates

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT KAPLAN SAYS HE IS WATCHING CREDIT SPREADS AND LIQUIDITY AMID DOWNTURN -FOX BUSINESS NETWORK INTERVIEW

* KAPLAN SAYS TOO SOON TO COMMENT ON WHAT FEDERAL RESERVE WILL DO AMID MARKET TURMOIL

* KAPLAN SAYS WHEN GLOBAL GROWTH IS SLOWER IT WILL SPILL OVER TO SOME EXTENT TO U.S.

* KAPLAN SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SEE NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES IN U.S.

* KAPLAN SAYS NEED TO CONSIDER BROADER ECONOMIC POLICY ASIDE FROM ANY POSSIBLE RATE CUTS

* KAPLAN SAYS UNCERTAINTY IS CAUSING BUSINESSES NOT TO CANCEL PROJECTS ALTOGETHER BUT TO BE JUDICIOUS

* KAPLAN SAYS HAS SEEN DECLINE IN DEMAND IN ISOLATED INDUSTRIES SUCH AS TRAVEL, ENERGY (Reporting by Washington newsroom)