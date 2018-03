March 29 (Reuters) - Dalmac Energy Inc:

* DALMAC ENERGY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* DALMAC ENERGY INC - Q3 FISCAL 2018 CONTINUES TO EXHIBIT SIGNS THAT OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IS IN “RECOVERY MODE”

* DALMAC ENERGY INC - QTRLY REVENUE $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION