Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dalmia Bharat Ltd:

* RESOLUTION PLAN SUBMITTED BY UNIT DALMIA CEMENT (BHARAT) FOR REVIVAL OF MURLI INDUSTRIES LTD (MIL) APPROVED BY MIL CREDITORS

* RESOLUTION PLAN PROVIDES FOR A PAYMENT OF 4.02 BILLION RUPEES