March 12 (Reuters) - DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO:

* ISSUES NEW TENDER FOR MAIN WORKS FOR SECOND TOWER AT ITS SIX-TOWER, AYKON CITY

* TENDER WILL BE AWARDED FOR TOWER CONSTRUCTION WHICH INCLUDES 3 BASEMENTS, GROUND FLOOR AND 10 PODIUM LEVELS, 49 RESIDENTIAL FLOORS AND A ROOFTOP

* TOTAL BUILT UP AREA WILL BE 1.7 MILLION SQUARE FEET