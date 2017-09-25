FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Damansara Realty's JV with Kumpulan Perubatan wins project for an estimated 27.62 mln rgt
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Damansara Realty's JV with Kumpulan Perubatan wins project for an estimated 27.62 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Damansara Realty Bhd:

* Has won integrated facilities management project for an estimated 27.62 million rgt in a JV with Kumpulan Perubatan

* An LOA was awarded to the consortium of tmr and Kumpulan Perubatan (Johor) for provision of medical services

* Contract expected to contribute positively to earnings and net assets for the FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Contract with unit of Petronas Refinery And Petrochemical Corp potential value including optional services contract 35.42 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2xuc3fq) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.