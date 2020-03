BRIEF-Damartex H1 Operational EBITDA Rises To 11.5 Million Euros

March 4 (Reuters) - Damartex SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 386.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 384.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATIONAL EBITDA EUR 11.5 MILLION VERSUS PUBLISHED EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (ROC) IS POSITIVE AT 2.4 € M

* END-H1 NET FINANCIAL DEBT INCREASED BY €6.3 MILLION COMPARED WITH 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO REACH €42.5 MILLION

* THE GROUP REMAINS CAUTIOUS IN VIEW OF THE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC COULD HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON THE CONSUMPTION OF SENIOR CITIZENS, AS WELL AS ON THE SUPPLIES OF THE GROUP

* ALL APPROPRIATE ACTIONS ARE BEING CONSIDERED TO MINIMIZE THIS POTENTIAL IMPACT

* ENCOURAGED BY THESE INITIAL RESULTS, GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY ITS TRANSFORMATION PLAN AND WORK ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS NEW HEALTHCARE DIVISION AROUND SANTÉOL AND THE SEDAGYL