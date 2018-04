April 19 (Reuters) - DAMARTEX SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​187.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 205.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M REVENUE EUR 596.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 608.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q3 IMPACTED BY COMPLICATED SOCIAL ENVIRONMENT IN FRANCE AND GREAT BRITAIN

* SAYS Q3 IMPACTED BY UNFAVORABLE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE

* SEES DECLINE IN RESULTS AT END-FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)