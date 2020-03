BRIEF-D'Amico International Q4 Net Loss Turns To Profit Of USD 4.9 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - D’Amico International Shipping SA :

* Q4 TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT EARNINGS USD 72.2 MILLION VERSUS USD 64.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT USD 4.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT EARNINGS USD 258.3 MILLION VERSUS USD 244.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS USD 27.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 55.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PRODUCT TANKER MARKETS SHOULD EVENTUALLY BENEFIT FROM FISCAL AND MONETARY STIMULUS THAT SHOULD FOLLOW COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HOWEVER, ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS ARE STILL UNCERTAIN AND WE MAINTAIN PRUDENT APPROACH GOING INTO THE Q2 OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)