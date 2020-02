Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dampier Gold Ltd:

* SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING LIMITED

* ALLEGES THAT VANGO REPEATEDLY BREACHED BINDING TERM SHEET & JOINT VENTURE

* DEMANDS PAYMENT WITHIN 30 DAYS BY VANGO TO DAMPIER OF A$21.6 MILLION, BEING ESTIMATED LOSSES INCURRED TO DATE BY DAMPIER

* SEEKS WRITTEN CONFIRMATION FROM VANGO THAT CO OWNS MINIMUM 4.1% INTEREST IN K2 TENEMENT