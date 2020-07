July 8 (Reuters) - Damstra Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN VAULT INTELLIGENCE LIMITED

* DAMSTRA WILL BE PAYING 100% SCRIP FOR ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 128M VAULT SHARES AND 10.2M UNLISTED OPTIONS

* SCHEME CONSIDERATION VALUES VAULT’S ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES AT ABOUT A$58.8M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: