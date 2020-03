BRIEF-Dana Gas Board Recommends 5.5 Fils/Share FY Dividend

March 12 (Reuters) - DANA GAS:

* BOARD RECOMMENDS A 5.5 FILS CASH DIVIDEND FORTHE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* LONG-TERM GROWTH PLANS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AND CONTINGENCY PLANS HAVE ALREADY BEEN PUT IN PLACE TO SAFEGUARD PERSONNEL AND ASSETS

* CONTINUING WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW OF EGYPTIAN ASSETS AND HAS BEEN ENCOURAGED BY LEVEL OF INTEREST RECEIVED