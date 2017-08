July 27 (Reuters) - Dana Gas Pjsc

* RECEIVED PROFIT PAYMENT REQUEST NOTICES FROM DEUTSCHE BANK AMOUNTING TO $14 MILLION FOR PERIOD ENDING ON JULY 31 2017

* RESPONDED TO DEUTSCHE BANK ADVISING TAHT AS SUKUK ARE UNLAWFUL, THESE PAYMENTS, TOGETHER WITH OCTOBER PAYMENTS, ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED DUE BY CO AND WILL NOT BE MADE Further company coverage: