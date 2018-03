March 22 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUAR, LAND ROVER PROGRAMS

* SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MILLION​

* SAYS TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR JAGUAR LAND ROVER PROGRAMS IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT £21 MILLION

* SAYS NEW CONTRACTS TO SUPPLY FRONT AND REAR AXLES FOR NEXT GENERATION OF JAGUAR, LAND ROVER LUXURY VEHICLES​