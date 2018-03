March 29 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN SHAREHOLDERS

* DANA INC - “APPEARS UNLIKELY THAT OUR PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN DRIVELINE WILL PROCEED”

* DANA - "ACKNOWLEDGES THE DECISION BY MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF GKN PLC TO ACCEPT THE PROPOSAL BY MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC TO ACQUIRE GKN"