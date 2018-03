March 19 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BILLION TO $8.05 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 PERCENT OF SALES

* ‍DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.84, REVENUE VIEW $7.69 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S