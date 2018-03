March 22 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS​

* ‍PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018​