March 26 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* INCREASES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100 MILLION

* ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HAS INCREASED CASH ELEMENT OF CONSIDERATION BY $140 MILLION (£100 MILLION), REPRESENTING AN 8.6 PERCENT INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION

* WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200 MILLION