BRIEF-Dana Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dana Inc

* Dana incorporated announces third-quarter 2017 financial results, raises full-year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.83 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion

* Dana inc - ‍full-year 2017 guidance raised​

* Dana inc- ‍full-year 2017 diluted adjusted eps guidance increased by 10 cents per share​

* Dana inc - ‍ dana has raised 2017 capital spending to $380 to $420 million​

* Dana inc sees ‍fy 2017 diluted adjusted eps of $2.30 to $2.50​

* Dana inc - sees fy 2017 sales $7 billion to $7.2 bln