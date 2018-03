March 14 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* DANA SAYS UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES ‍GKN MUST PAY DANA TERMINATION FEE OF $54 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DANA - IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES GKN WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TO DANA A TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MILLION - SEC FILING