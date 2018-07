July 30 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* DANA TO PURCHASE DRIVE SYSTEMS SEGMENT OF OERLIKON GROUP

* SAYS DANA WILL ACQUIRE OERLIKON’S DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS FOR CHF 600 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY $600 MILLION)

* SAYS COMMITTED FINANCING HAS BEEN ARRANGED TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION

* SAYS DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS UPON CLOSING