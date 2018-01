Jan 30 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER ANNOUNCES TRANSITION PLAN FOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DANAHER - EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2019, MATTHEW R. MCGREW, GROUP CFO OF COMPANY‘S DIAGNOSTICS AND DENTAL PLATFORMS, WILL SUCCEED DANIEL L. COMAS AS CFO

* DANAHER - COMAS WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, MEMBER OF OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2019