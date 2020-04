BRIEF-Danaher Anticipates Positive Results In Each Of Three Reporting Segments In Q1

April 13 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* DANAHER CORP - ANTICIPATE POSITIVE RESULTS IN EACH OF THREE REPORTING SEGMENTS IN Q1

* DANAHER CORP - FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 3, 2020 IT EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.0%

* DANAHER - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WHICH WAS PROVIDED ON JAN 30, 2020

* DANAHER CORP - FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 3, 2020 IT EXPECTS NON-GAAP CORE REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 4.5%

* DANAHER - SAW SLOWDOWN IN DEMAND TOWARD END OF QUARTER, PARTICULARLY IN MORE INSTRUMENT-ORIENTED BUSINESSES, AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SPREAD WORLDWIDE