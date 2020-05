May 6 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

* DANAHER CORP - RAINER M. BLAIR TO SUCCEED THOMAS P. JOYCE, JR. AS PRESIDENT AND CEO IN SEPTEMBER 2020

* DANAHER CORP - JOYCE WILL CONTINUE AS A SENIOR ADVISOR AT DANAHER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: