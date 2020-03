March 26 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF €750 MILLION 1.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024, €500 MILLION 2.100% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 - SEC FILING

* DANAHER CORP - ALSO FILES FOR OFFERING OF €500 MILLION 2.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030 Source text - bit.ly/2xu7XYx Further company coverage: