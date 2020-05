May 6 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q1 REVENUE $4.3 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $4.29 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FOR Q2 2020 ANTICIPATES THAT NON-GAAP CORE REVENUE GROWTH INCLUDING CYTIVA WILL BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO DOWN 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: