BRIEF-Danaher reports Q2 earnings per share $0.79

July 20 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp-

* Danaher reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.92 to $0.96

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.74 to $0.78

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.16 to $3.23

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view to $3.90 to $3.97

* Q2 revenue $4.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.5 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $17.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees core growth rate to accelerate compared to first half levels off of improving order trends

* Sees core growth rate to accelerate compared to first half levels off of improving order trends

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $4.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S