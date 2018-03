March 26 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER CORP SAYS ‍ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING​

* DANAHER CORP - ‍CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019​ Source text - bit.ly/2GtR9Ur Further company coverage: