June 10 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER CORP - ON JUNE 5, 2020, ENTERED INTO NEW $2.5 BILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* DANAHER CORP - NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING $5.0 BILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON AUG 27, 2019

* DANAHER CORP - CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON JUNE 5, 2021

* DANAHER - INTENDS TO USE CREDIT FACILITY FOR LIQUIDITY SUPPORT FOR CO'S U.S. & EURO COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAMS Source text: (bit.ly/3faTgdy) Further company coverage: