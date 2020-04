BRIEF-Danaher Says Priced A Reopening Of EUR 150 Mln Of Additional 1.700% Senior Notes Due 2024 At An Offering Price Of 100.298%

April 3 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER PRICES REOPENING OF EURO-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

* DANAHER CORP - PRICED A REOPENING OF EUR 150 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL 1.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 100.298%

* DANAHER CORP - PRICED A REOPENING OF EUR 300 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL 2.100% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 100.842%

* DANAHER CORP - PRICED A REOPENING OF EUR 300 MILLION AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL 2.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030 AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 102.166%