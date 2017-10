Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danaos Corp:

* Danaos Corp reports third quarter and nine months results for the period ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $113.6 million

* Qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.20​

* Currently engaged in discussions with lenders regarding refinancing substantially all debt maturing in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: