April 3 (Reuters) - Dangote Flour Mills PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 22.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 11.82 BILLION NAIRA FOR 15-MONTHS ENDED DEC 2016‍​

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP REVENUE OF 125.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 105.77 BILLION NAIRA FOR 15-MONTHS ENDED DEC 2016‍​