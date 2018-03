March 29 (Reuters) - Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc :

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 53.60 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 19.61 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF 204.42 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 169.72 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF 15 BILLION NAIRA AS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017